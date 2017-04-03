Tax day is almost here. Are you ready?

Stressed out about Tax Day? Check out this free program that wants to help you maximize your refund – easily! Colleen Campbell explains more in this morning’s extra.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Tax day is right around the corner.. and more than half of Americans admit taxes stress them out!

If you're one of the 7.8 million working multiple jobs, you may have a fear of filing or making a costly mistake. There are two very common tax credits available that are often overlooked.. the child tax credit and the earned income tax credit.

The good news for the 72% of filers, no matter your tax situation, free and easy help is available."

One program is making sure that people maximize their tax refund to start you down the path of financial stability.

Lisa Bowman, Chief Marketing Officer United Way Worldwide: "United Way is really proud of their partnership with H&R Block to bring MyFreeTaxes.com to the American public. We've offered this service to help people earning 64,000 or less since 2009 and in that time we've helped 800,000 people file their taxes for free."

"For more information, you can visit MyFreeTaxes.com"