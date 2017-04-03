Adopt a Pet: Amanda

Posted 10:43 AM, April 3, 2017, by , Updated at 09:11AM, April 3, 2017

We’re back with Animal Care & Control Team of Philadelphia and today we’re featuring Amanda, a beautiful Tuxedo cat!

Amanda was rescued after being abandoned while pregnant by her previous owners. Thankfully, ACCT Philly was there and Amanda has since delivered her babies and is doing great! Her babies have been adopted so now it's time to find Amanda her own forever home.

She's a playful, curious cat who loves to explore and would do best in a mature home.

To adopt Amanda or for more information go to acctphilly.org or give them a call at 267-385-3800.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s