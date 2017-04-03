Adopt a Pet: Amanda

We’re back with Animal Care & Control Team of Philadelphia and today we’re featuring Amanda, a beautiful Tuxedo cat!

Amanda was rescued after being abandoned while pregnant by her previous owners. Thankfully, ACCT Philly was there and Amanda has since delivered her babies and is doing great! Her babies have been adopted so now it's time to find Amanda her own forever home.

She's a playful, curious cat who loves to explore and would do best in a mature home.

To adopt Amanda or for more information go to acctphilly.org or give them a call at 267-385-3800.