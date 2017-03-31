Adopt A Pet: Marci

This incredibly sweet Corso Mix named Marci is our lady for this week’s Mums and Mutts.

This four year old cutie gets along with everyone, even cats! All of her puppies have been adopted but now its her time to find a forever home. Marci is incredibly sweet, very gentle, listens very well, and love treats. She fully grown, has all of her shots and is ready to go. She is currently at Morris Animal Refuge where they say she is so lovable and calm.

For more information about Marci and how to adopt her, click here.