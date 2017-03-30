× Shark washes onto street in Australia during cyclone

QUEENSLAND, Australia – Some Queenslanders didn’t take police warnings to stay out of flood waters very seriously — until a bull shark washed up in the street.

Northeastern Australia is still dealing with the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie, which swept across the Queensland coast on Tuesday, causing widespread damage with winds up to 114 mph.

It has since been downgraded to a low pressure system but is still moving slowly down the eastern coast, dumping many inches of rain.

No deaths have been recorded so far, but areas of southeast Queensland have been hit with extensive flooding.