Adopt A Pet: Vista!

Posted 10:50 AM, March 28, 2017

This handsome tabby named Vista is our guy for this week’s Meow Monday!

Vista got his name from where he was found... Vista Street in Holmesburg, PA. A good Samaritan found Vista on that street and knew he needed to help. After some TLC and some medication given by the folks at the Animal Care Control Team of Philadelphia (ACCT Philly), Vista is ready for his forever home!

This 9-month-old tabby kitten is curious and playful but really enjoys a good scratch behind his ears.

If you are interested in adopting Vista... give ACCT Philly a call at (267) 385-3800.

