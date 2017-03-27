Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Auburn Road Vineyard and Winery was born when two corporate lawyers decided to leave the city and follow their dreams instead of dollars. A decade and a half later, they are still at it with their four partners making award winning wine in South Jersey.

Co-owner Scott Donnini says that making the hike to Pilesgrove, New Jersey isn't necessarily about the wine, but that it is about the experience of their Enoteca (Italian for "wine bar") and the ability to escape reality for a little while.

*However, the wine is absolutely amazing thanks to winemaker, Jules, who is also Scott's wife and Vineyard Manager, Dave Davis*

For more information, head to Auburnroadvineyards.com