Auburn Road Vineyard and Winery

Posted 12:28 PM, March 27, 2017, by , Updated at 03:13PM, March 27, 2017

Auburn Road Vineyard and Winery was born when two corporate lawyers decided to leave the city and follow their dreams instead of dollars.  A decade and a half later, they are still at it with their four partners making award winning wine in South Jersey.

Co-owner Scott Donnini says that making the hike to Pilesgrove, New Jersey isn't necessarily about the wine, but that it is about the experience of their Enoteca (Italian for "wine bar") and the ability to escape reality for a little while.

*However, the wine is absolutely amazing thanks to winemaker, Jules, who is also Scott's wife and Vineyard Manager, Dave Davis*

For more information, head to Auburnroadvineyards.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments