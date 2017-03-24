The Latest In Spring Beauty & Fashion Essentials

Spring is officially here and it’s time to hit refresh on our daily beauty routines. Beauty expert Kate De Ponte has the best in beauty products and daily routines for us!

Spring is here and it's time to shed those winter layers and reveal your most beautiful self. Sloughing off dead skin is key and the Exuviance Performance Peel AP25 expertly exfoliates with a 25% blend of alpha & poly hydroxy acids to remove dead surface layers and reveal a more radiant complexion. With twice weekly use, it helps diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, smooths skin texture, improves brightness and gives skin an overall healthy glow. The product is $77 at Exuviance.com.

Protecting our skin should be top of mind and Paula's Choice resist smoothing primer serum SPF 30 is a multi-tasker combining a serum, primer and sunscreen in one. It has antioxidants and broad-spectrum SPF 30 to improve the signs of aging and shield against environmental stressors. A soft matte finish blurs fine lines, large pores and imperfections for a flawless complexion. This primer is $30 at PaulasChoice.com and is brand new. Paula's choice also has other products to help brighten your complexion this spring, like their radiance renewal mask and resist c15 super booster.

I know acne is always a concern with the change of seasons and the neutrogena light therapy acne mask uses clinically proven light therapy to treat breakouts. It uses red and blue light to fight acne: blue light targets bacteria and red light reduces inflammation. It's super easy to do at home and takes just 10 minutes while you're able to sit back and relax. Use it every day for best results and in initial clinical testing nearly 80% of subjects showed fewer breakouts in just one week. This is $40 and you can learn more by visiting AcneMask.com.

Now of course a radiant, healthy smile is one of our best accessories and arm & hammer truly radiant bright and strong toothpaste contains baking soda, which gently whitens, making it safe for enamel and for everyday use. What I love about this is that it goes beyond the surface to strengthen, clean and repair tooth enamel for a strong, truly radiant smile. You can purchase this for only $4 at mass, drug, and grocery retailers nationwide.

When it comes to fashion, try incorporating a few spring-inspired accessories into your wardrobe. I ordered these fabulous kate spade pieces on lord & Taylor.com using ShopRunner. With free 2 day shipping and free return shipping at more than 140 stores online, ShopRunner is perfect for updating your spring wardrobe! You can start with a 30-day free trial and eligible American Express card members can get it for free. Learn more by going to ShopRunner.com.

Need some makeup inspiration? Bite beauty the lip pencil comes in 22 neutral, lip-tone inspired shades, that is the perfect for spring. Formulated in a case of artisanal wood, these are made with whipped shea butter and will not only perfectly define the lip line but also give you this gorgeous, all-over opaque lip coverage with a creamy finish. The lip pencils are $18 each at Sephora.com.

There you have it - simple solutions to look and feel your best this spring!