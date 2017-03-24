‘The Incredible Dr. Pol’ Celebrates Its 100th Episode

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Doctor, you have been called a hero to your community, a wonderful ambassador for Nat Geo Wild... Tell me what this experience has been like for you.

"Oh it has been fantastic this show has been going on for sometime and yes we are touching a lot of people and that is something we never thought was going to happen."

Doctor tell me how The Incredible Dr. Pol became to be?

"My son Charles is one of the producers and wanted to become a reality show producer. After being in LA for eight years and never getting any place. He came here with a couple of friends and a camera man and that's how it started. And Nat Geo Wild picked it up and like I said now we are at the 100th episode that's going to be air this Saturday already."

You have covered some of the most remarkable cases. Are there any memories that stand out to you?

"Not really because every day is different here at the veterinarian practice and I like that so much. Everything is different, everyday is different but yes there are somethings that stand out... one of the funniest things is when Charles got bashed in the head by this deer and knocked him almost flat but that wasn't funny for him."

