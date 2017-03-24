Adopt A Pet: Porcupine

Porcupine is our happy go lucky lady for this week’s Mums & Mutts!

Porcupine is a five year old Terrier mix who's a bundle of energy. She is always ready for a walk and after running out all her energy, she enjoys belly rubs and snuggling up with anyone willing to love her. Certainly the most outgoing pup we have seen in a while. She would really make a great pet in the type of home where she can be your exercise companion, she would love to come with you on frequent walks, hikes and runs. Porcupine is currently in rescue and is looking for her forever home.

For more information on how to adopt Porcupine visit Street Tails Animal Rescue!