House to vote on measure to repeal Obamacare

On Thursday, lawmakers are scheduled to vote on a measure to repeal Obamacare, but there is growing skepticism on whether republicans will have enough votes to do it.

Advocates for the bill say it would loosen regulations, save the federal government money and give insurance companies more flexibility, but a number of republican lawmakers have already said they`re going to vote against it.

Conservatives are not satisfied the bill goes far enough and think lawmakers should find a way to lower premiums,.

Some republicans are left with the choice of either passing an unpopular bill which could hurt their voters or turn back on it which could hurt the president's agenda.

At least 22 republicans said they will vote against the bill, while four others will most likely oppose it.

The bill will fail if republicans lose more than 21 votes.

Either way, some lawmakers think the bill will still prevail.

"We're adding votes by the day, we're not losing votes. we're adding votes and we feel like we're getting really close," said Paul Ryan. "This is called legislating and people who want to get various things in the bill, but we have to broker compromises to make sure to draft legislation that can actually pass."

President Trump warned some members of the house, saying they could lose their seats if they vote against the bill.

Repealing Obamacare was one of his top campaign promises.