The Ellen DeGeneres Show is coming to Philadelphia

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is holding an event this afternoon in center city that’s going to cause some road closures during rush hour.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

She plans to interact with fans live via satellite.

The buzz around the event started Sunday night when Ellen tweeted that she was going to shutdown a couple blocks of Walnut Street, inviting fans to show up. That was followed by another tweet Tuesday, saying she was sending some crews for a live shot.

City officials say the event will be centered around the 16-hundred block of walnut street.

They said walnut street between Broad and 17th streets will be closed later today between 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Anticipation of the event has people who work and live in this area excited.

"In the city, people kind of keep to themselves, everybody's working, everybody's super busy and just focused on where they're getting and I feel like Ellen is going to bring us all together," said Madison Shuman, who works in Center City.

"She's such an advocate for just being yourself and a being a positive role model for young people and adults too," said Linda LaRosa, who owns a nearby boutique.

Ellen most recently said on twitter that the event will start around 4:00 p.m.

What she plans to say and do with the fans that show up still remains a bit of a mystery.