March Renewals: Spring Beauty Products For A New You!

Spring is finally here and it’s time to update your beauty routine. We had the chance to talk to beauty expert, Cheryl Kramer Kaye, about her favorites picks for this season.

"Let's start with a spring cleaning of our skin with the ultimate, pore purifying ingredient, charcoal. You will find it in Biore's Self Heating One Minute Mask, which is like a mini facial for your skin. When you activate this mask with water it heats up, which not only feels incredible, but it also helps to soften the dirt and oil in your pores so that the charcoal can draw it out. Then when you rinse you get a cooling sensation and your skin is left feeling incredibly soft. All this happens in just one minute and it's $7.99 at drug stores and mass retailers."

"So to put a little spring in our hair let's brighten in up a bit because it can very dull in the winter time. Now I've gone a bit blonder myself and I'm loving the John Frieda Sheer Blonde Brilliantly Brighter Collection to just bring my blonde back to life. There's a shampoo and conditioner that are infused with crushed pearls. Plus an in-shower treatment that is really just going to give you that natural, multidimensional shine. I love this, you just turn and catch the light and your hair looks super healthy. And those are $9.99 each, exclusively at Ulta."

"Now for the hair that you don't want, that's when we turn to the Venus Silk Expert IPL powered by Braun, which is an at home tool for permanent hair reduction that uses the same technology as you will find in top salons. Now the big news is that the device is now FDA approved for use under the cheek bones. Plus it's great for other areas, your legs, underarm and bikini, anywhere where your just a little fuzzier than you want to be. The device has a sensor that detects your skin tone, so you never have to fiddle with it or adjust it yourself. There's also a new glide feature that let's you cover a bigger area more quickly and an extra gentle button for when you're maybe a first time user or you're using it in a more sensitive area. It is $399.00 available at Bed Bath & Beyond and amazon.com. Now when you compare that price to an in-salon treatment, you are saving a fortune."