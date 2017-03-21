× Adopt a Pet: Chelsea and Romeo

Mother and son, Chelsea and Romeo are our two cuties for this week’s Meow Monday!

Chelsea is a 4-year-old orange Tabby that was given up for adoption when someone with cat allergies moved into her owner's home. She is absolutely beautiful and loves to take extra long naps!

Romeo is about 2-years-old. He is Chelsea's old roommate and workers at the shelter believe that he's Chelsea's son. You can see the striking resemblance between the two.

Now the folks at ACCT Philly would love to see this pair stay together since they get along so well and some bonded pairs experience stress when they are separated. But this pair is not required to be adopted together.

For more information on how to adopt Chelsea and Romeo, click here.