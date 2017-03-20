Weekend Philler Episode 20

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this episode of Weekend Philler we visit the Franklin Institute for Robot Revolution, see the good eggs at Zitner' Chocolate, scream for ice cream at Zwahlen's, get haunted at Fort Mifflin, kiss some frogs at Frogs a Chorus of Color from the Academy of Natural Sciences and hit Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing Company for last call. Wow, that's an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.

Here are the clips:



If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or PHL17’s Facebook.

For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

What is Weekend Philler? Glad you asked