IN FOCUS: Pennsylvania Horticultural Society and Philadelphia Flower Show

Posted 12:25 PM, March 20, 2017, by , Updated at 12:26PM, March 20, 2017

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society is known for the incredible Philadelphia Flower Show, but they also run many urban and community programs to support gardeners and volunteers of all interests.

On “In Focus” with host Jennifer Lewis-Hall, we highlight the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society which runs urban and community programs including Tree Tenders, Plant One Million, Philadelphia LandCare, Civic Landscapes and City Harvest. Each year, PHS produces the Philadelphia Flower Show – America’s largest and longest-running horticultural event. The show introduces new plant varieties, garden and design concepts and organic and sustainable practices. Proceeds support PHS programs and greening initiatives. Jennifer’s guest for the show is PHS Director of Sustainability – Glen Abrams. In Focus airs Saturday mornings at  6:30 and 11:30 on PHL17.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s