IN FOCUS: Pennsylvania Horticultural Society and Philadelphia Flower Show

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society is known for the incredible Philadelphia Flower Show, but they also run many urban and community programs to support gardeners and volunteers of all interests.

On “In Focus” with host Jennifer Lewis-Hall, we highlight the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society which runs urban and community programs including Tree Tenders, Plant One Million, Philadelphia LandCare, Civic Landscapes and City Harvest. Each year, PHS produces the Philadelphia Flower Show – America’s largest and longest-running horticultural event. The show introduces new plant varieties, garden and design concepts and organic and sustainable practices. Proceeds support PHS programs and greening initiatives. Jennifer’s guest for the show is PHS Director of Sustainability – Glen Abrams. In Focus airs Saturday mornings at 6:30 and 11:30 on PHL17.

