Kerrygold’s New Irish Cream Liqueur has Drinks and Dessert Covered

Drinks and dessert made easy? Who doesn’t love that! Chef and author Clodagh McKenna is serving up some tasty Irish treats thats good for any day of the year.

Clodagh, what do you have for us today?

"WELL GOOD MORNING, THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME. I'M EXCITED TO BE ON. I GOT SOME USEFUL KERRY GOLD IRISH CREAM LIQUEUR. WHAT ST.PATTY PARTY IS COMPLETE WITHOUT SOME IRISH CREAM LIQUEUR? SO KERRY GOLD HAS BROUGHT OUT THIS NEW BEAUTIFUL IRISH CREAM LIQUEUR WHICH I LOVE. YOU WILL KNOW THE KERRY GOLD BRAND FROM THE BEAUTEOUS BUTTER THAT THEY MAKE AND THE GORGEOUS CHEESE LIKE DUVNER AND SCANLISH. SO THEY HAVE MADE THIS IT'S MADE OUT OF REAL DARK CHOCOLATE, AGED IRISH WHISKEY, AND REAL IRISH CREAM ALL THOSE INGREDIENTS TOGETHER WHAT NOT TO LOVE. AN IN FACT ACTUALLY IT JUST WON THE BEST CREAM LIQUEUR IN THE 2016 BEST DRINK AWARD. IT'S NOT JUST ME IN LOVE WITH THIS BUT ALL THE EXPERTS TO. SO I GOT TWO BEAUTIFUL RECEIPTS I'M GOING TO SHARE WITH YOU TODAY THE FIRST ONE IS THE ESPRESSO MARTINI.

IT'S REALLY SIMPLE ITS WITH THREE INGREDIENTS. YOU GET YOUR SHAKER AND YOU POP SOME ICE INTO IT AND THEN OF COURSE YOU PUT IN THE MAIN INGREDIENT WHICH IS THE KERRY GOLD IRISH CREAM LIQUEUR. THE THING I LOVE ABOUT THIS IS THE FLAVOR YOU CAN REALLY TASTE THE CHOCOLATE IN IT. A LOT OF OTHER LIQUEURS THAT YOU HAVE ARE MADE WITH FLAVORINGS AND WITH THIS YOU REALLY GET THE REAL FLAVORS OF EVERYTHING. AND THEN I'M PUTTING IN ESPRESSO AND VODKA IN HERE. A LITTLE BIT MORE ESPRESSO WE LIKE THE COFFEE IN HERE AND THEN YOU SHAKE IT UP. IF YOU DON'T HAVE ONE OF THESE SHAKERS YOU CAN ALWAYS DO IT IN A GLASS BUT GIVE IT A GOOD SHAKE. COCKTAIL STYLE. AND THEN YOU JUST POUR IT OUT INTO A CHILLED GLASS. WE GOT THESE BEAUTIFUL MARTINI GLASSES BUT WHATEVER LOVELY FANCY GLASSES YOU HAVE. KEEP THE ICE IN OR USE ON OF THESE. OOPS A LITTLE BIT OF FUN, YUM, AND YOU CAN SEE IT'S ALL LOVELY AND FROSTY CREAMY LOOKING GOING IN LIKE THE PERFECT COCKTAIL FOR A ST. PATRICK'S DAY OR ACTUALLY ANY SATURDAY NIGHT THAT YOU WANT TO HAVE A NICE PARTY.

SO WE ALSO GOT A GORGEOUS DESSERT AS WELL THAT WE ARE MAKING WITH THIS LIQUEUR. IT'S A CHOCOLATE AND KERRY GOLD IRISH CREAM LIQUEUR MOOSE POPS. SO THEY BASELY LOOK LIKE THIS. VERY SIMPLE TO MAKE AGAIN. YOU GET YOUR CHOCOLATE, YOU GET YOUR IRISH CREAM LIQUEUR AND THEN YOU MELT IT DOWN AND YOU PUT IN YOUR EGG WHITES TO MAKE IT LOOK ALL LOVELY AND FLUFFY. PUT SOME LOVELY CREAM ON TOP OF IT AND THEN YOU CAN ALWAYS POUR A LITTLE BIT OF THE IRISH CREAM ON TOP OF THAT AS WELL. SO YOU CAN FOUND ALL THE RECIPES UP ON KERRYGOLD'S WEBSITE IT HAS A LOT MORE GORGEOUS RECIPES UP THERE TO."