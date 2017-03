Sully is our guy for this week’s Mums & Mutts!

Sully is a one-year-old Jack Russell Terrier. As you might expect, he's got plenty of energy. He's a southern gentleman, picked up as a stray in Kentucky! The staff at Saved Me Rescue in Philadelphia says Sully is sweet, social and full of fun.

For more information on how to adopt Sully visit Saved Me Rescue!