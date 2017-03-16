Weekend Philler Episode 19

In this episode of Weekend Philler we have a Grey Earl craft beer at the Berlin Brewing Company, shop for cool stuff at Never Too Spoiled,tell ghost stories at the London Grill, trick shot with The Original Harlem Globetrotters and get some wood at The Center for Art in Wood.

 Wow, that's an action packed half hour.   Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.Weekend Philler Episode 19 Teaser

