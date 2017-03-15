Icy conditions will impact morning commute after snow storm

A lot of the snow that came down on Tuesday froze overnight. That means drivers ca are going to deal with some slippery conditions.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said you should drive slowly, increase your following distance, avoid sudden stops and starts if you have to head out the door today.

Black ice is also a concern, so you should still take it slow even if you see the pavement.

Pedestrians should also be careful. Untreated sidewalks that have snow and ice could put you at risk of falling.

Home and building owners must clear snow from their sidewalks within six hours after the snow has stopped falling or they could face up to a $300 dollar fine.

On top of that, PennDOT still has plow trucks out clearing roads.

They said drivers should give them room so they can do their job.