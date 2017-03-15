Bridging the Tech Skills Gap

These days companies are struggling to find employees who are as tech savvy as the workforce demands. There’s a clear technical skills gap that employers and educators are working to bridge. According to one nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to computer science, there are more than 500,000 open computing jobs nationwide. Randi Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media recently joined a group at Austin’s South by Southwest education conference to address concerns surrounding the tech skills gap.

"I'm really flattered that DeVry University would ask me to be on a panel with several thought leaders and technology and education to really think through these topics. I think employers and educators need to be talking a lot more than they are today because we need to make sure that college grads are graduating with the skills that they need to immediately go out and be able to get a job."

Zuckerberg reminds us that skills training doesn't stop in college. On the job training is also important.