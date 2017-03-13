IN FOCUS: Historic Lawnside, New Jersey

Host Jennifer Lewis-Hall explores the history of Lawnside, New Jersey – well known as a stop on the Underground Railroad – and also known for becoming the first independent self-governing African-American community north of the Mason-Dixon Line in 1840.

Bethany Benson-King and her mother Ellen Benson share how The Benson Multicultural Museum founded by the late Reverend James A. Benson is in desperate need of repair and how the public can play a key role in restoring the museum.To donate, please go to http://www.thebensonhistorymuseum.org.

Other topics include the Underground Railroad, The Peter Mott House and important programs for students helped by the Lawnside Education Foundation. Dr. Sandra Strothers shares how the foundation is working in the town’s local schools to help enhance the educational process. “In Focus” airs Saturday mornings at 6:30 and 11:30 on PHL17.