Add some magic to your life with ACCT Philly’s Tinkerbell!

Tinkerbell is a mature, eight-year-old cat who is perfect for any home! She's looking for a new home because her previous owner unfortunately passed away.

She's been well-cared for, trained and is as lovable as can be. She's a tortoise shell and Tabby cat mix. Look at those big green eyes!

Let's help Tinkerbell get adopted! For more information on her, click here.