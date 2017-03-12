The Center For Art in Wood

Posted 12:01 AM, March 12, 2017, by

PHILADELPHIA, PA — If you are ever in Old City, The Center For Art in Wood is a gallery you won’t want to miss. Weekend Philler stopped by the center and talked to Executive Director and Co-Founder of the organization, Albert LeCoff. In this edition of “Show Us Your Stuff” he tells all about how The Center For Art in Wood first got its start, gives us the latest on their exhibition, “Wood Revisited,” plus find out the story behind the oversized wood panel doors you can see from the street. Their extensive collection of hand-crafted art and objects made from wood, has forever changed our perspective on wood turning as an art form.

Admission to The Center For Art in Wood is free, and they also have a virtual tour online at: centerforartinwood.org

In the following clip, Allen tells us about two additional pieces in the "Wood Revisited" exhibition.

