Never Too Spoiled

Posted 12:01 AM, March 12, 2017, by

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Never Too Spoiled has a name that speaks for itself; every time I walk into this amazing mom & pop shop I feel the need to spoil myself with all of the beautiful clothes, accessories and jewelry this store has to offer. I could spend an entire afternoon admiring each piece and trying on different outfits in their stylish boho fitting rooms. I’ve always been a fan of boutique shopping because generally I’ve found that the experience feels so much more personalized than shopping in a large chain store. That is how I would describe my experience in Never Too Spoiled. Every time I go in it’s different. Unlike chain stores that tend to always look the same Rene Galvin, the owner of Never Too Spoiled, is always looking for new ways to change things up. Whether it’s getting new products or modifying the design of the store, it always has a fresh look that gets me excited to shop.

In this Mom & Pop Shop edition of Weekend Philler, we hear from Rene about the store and some of the great causes you can support by shopping at Never Too Spoiled.

If you’re ever in Old City, you can check out the store for yourself, right near the corner of 3rd and Arch Street.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment