PHILADELPHIA, PA — Never Too Spoiled has a name that speaks for itself; every time I walk into this amazing mom & pop shop I feel the need to spoil myself with all of the beautiful clothes, accessories and jewelry this store has to offer. I could spend an entire afternoon admiring each piece and trying on different outfits in their stylish boho fitting rooms. I’ve always been a fan of boutique shopping because generally I’ve found that the experience feels so much more personalized than shopping in a large chain store. That is how I would describe my experience in Never Too Spoiled. Every time I go in it’s different. Unlike chain stores that tend to always look the same Rene Galvin, the owner of Never Too Spoiled, is always looking for new ways to change things up. Whether it’s getting new products or modifying the design of the store, it always has a fresh look that gets me excited to shop.

In this Mom & Pop Shop edition of Weekend Philler, we hear from Rene about the store and some of the great causes you can support by shopping at Never Too Spoiled.

If you’re ever in Old City, you can check out the store for yourself, right near the corner of 3rd and Arch Street.