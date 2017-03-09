The Best Time To Get Your Flu Shot

It’s not too late to get your flu shot!

"The flu is going to be with us well into March and perhaps even into April. It's late, but it's not too late to get vaccinated. You don't have to make an appointment, just go to your pharmacist or your healthcare provider. Get that vaccine and we're emphasizing people age 65 and older. That's because they get the most severe influenza.

For them, we now have available two vaccine formulated exactly for people age 65 and older, an introverted vaccine and a high dose vaccine. They'll get better protection using those vaccines. Don't linger, get vaccinated and next September and October make sure you get vaccinated for next year too."

Well older people get most of the hospitalizations and the complications of pneumonia and I must say dying. That's because their immune system isn't quite as strong. That's why these two vaccines have been formulated to stimulate that immune system more vigorously and therefore they get better protection, from either the introverted or the high dose vaccine."