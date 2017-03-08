Volunteers prepare for the largest flower show in the country

Jill Bonn has volunteered at the Philadelphia Flower Show for 22 years.

"It`s beautiful, it`s artistic, I always learn , I make new friends," she said.

She`s one of the four thousand volunteers getting their hands dirty to turn the Pennsylvania Convention Center into one of the largest gardens in the world.

Filled with hundreds of different kinds from different countries all over the world.

Some of the things you can expect are gardening and landscaping tips, contests, and environmental lectures.

More than 250,000 people are expected to attend the flower show. This year`s theme is Holland. So you can expect a lot of tulips which are very popular in the Netherlands.

"When you walk through Amsterdam and see that really old architecture, you see these bridges that connect the streets and the towns," said an organizer. "Windmills are also a very big part of holland culture."

The show branches out beyond the walls of the convention center.

It`s the biggest fundraiser for the Philadelphia Horticulture Society.

Matt Rader is president of the Philadelphia Horticulture Society and said the show generates millions of dollars that goes back into the community.

"It transforms the community in a lot of ways from just getting people together and building leadership, to growing healthy food, and creating more beautiful setting for life which as been show to reduce crime, help improve public health, reduce blood pressure, all kinds of things," he said.

When the show starts, Bonn hopes it keeps drawing people from all over the country to see mother nature at her finest.

"It always is evolving, it is not a stagnant show," she said. "This is living art."