Thanks for making Action News at 10 on PHL17 the most watched 10pm News in Philadelphia!

Action News at 10 on PHL17 ranked #1 in Total Viewers for the month of February based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research.* In Household ratings year-to-year, the Action News at 10 audience grew 20% at 10pm and 26% at 10:30pm. In Women 25-54, year-to-year audience growth measured an increase of 40% at 10pm and 67% at 10:30pm. And in the coveted Adults 25-54 demo, year-to-year audience growth measured an increase of 33% at 10pm and 63% at 10:30pm.

In addition to being the most watched news at 10pm, Action News at 10 on PHL17 ranked #1 for the 10pm Newscast 36 out of the first 65 days of 2017.**

The hour-long weekday editions of Action News at 10 on PHL17 are anchored by Brian Taff and Sharrie Williams, with Meteorologist Adam Joseph providing the AccuWeather forecast, and Ducis Rodgers handling local sports. The weekend newscasts are anchored by Walter Perez, meteorologist Melissa Magee, and Jeff Skversky on sports.

*Source: Nielsen Media Research, Persons 2+ Live+ Same Day Feb 2017

**Source: Nielsen Media Research, Persons 2+ Live+ Same Day 1/1/17 – 3/6/17