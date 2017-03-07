IN FOCUS: STEM Programs and Initiatives in Philadelphia

Students in Philadelphia are learning to become more proficient in STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics – with the help of various nonprofits, city organizations, and federal law enforcement.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jennifer’s guest include three people affiliated with the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia to talk about their STEM Scholars program. Danielle Marino who oversees the program shares background about its purpose, initiatives and successes. Two students who are alumni of the program, Sidia Mustapha and Krisofer James also join us. And, how many people can say they’ve ever designed and created a video game? Rosemarie, who joins us from Microsoft’s School of the Future did just that. Phil Brooks tells us about the initiative launched by the City of Philadelphia called STEMcityPHL and US2020 that helps Rosemarie and other students to become proficient in the sciences in order to eventually become employed in STEM jobs. And, lastly – law enforcement joins us with a curriculum-based program using drug awareness and science designed for various grade levels. Gary Tuggle, DEA Special Agent In Charge of the Philadelphia Division shares how their program, “Operation Prevention” teaches students the science behind opioids and their impact on the brain and the body through hands-on investigations. “In Focus” airs Saturday mornings at 6:30 and 11:30 on PHL17.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video