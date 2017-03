Former Ragtime cast member, Brian Stokes Mitchell, sings to students at Cherry Hill East. Students here will begin to perform ‘Ragtime’ later this week.

They spent the last few weeks rehearsing for it. The musical deals with race relations in the early 20th century.

In January, there were debates surrounding the use of the 'n' word in the play.

Copyright obligations prohibited changes to the script so the school district decided to use the play as an opportunity educate students about the word.