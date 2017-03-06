× Nurses strike at Delco hospital

DREXEL HILL, PA – Hundreds of employees at a Delaware County hospital are off the job this week.

Nearly 400 employees are off the job because of what they call stalled bargaining and unfair labor practices by their new owner Prospect Medical Holdings.

Monday morning, dozens of picketers stood outside the Delaware County Memorial Hospital along North Lansdowne Avenue for day two of the planned two-day labor strike.

Picketers already out in Delco at Delaware County Memorial Hospital. They say they'll be out here all week. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/4czew4pZnk — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) March 6, 2017

Nurses and technicians are represented by the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals. The union has been engaged in contract negotiations with the hospital for months with the hopes of increasing staffing levels, but some say to no avail.

Sunday, picketers were loud and clear with their message. Angela Neopolitano of the PA Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Employees said, “I am out here for all of us. This is about patient care. We will no longer stand for the antics of Prospect!”

Both sides say they’re hoping a deal can be reached.

Representatives with Prospect Medical Holdings insist staffing is not a problem.

Eileen Young is the Chief Nursing Officer for Crozer-Keystone and said, “My hope is that we’ll come to a resolution. We’ve been working and I believe making progress on negotiating their first contract.”

Sunday, Congressman Bob Brady and the Upper Darby Mayor Thomas Micozzie lent their support to the cause.

Although the strike is only planned for two days, picketers say they’ll be outside the hospital all week. The striking staffers may be out of work all week because staffing agencies require a 5-day pay period for the nurses’ replacements at the hospital.