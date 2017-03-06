Adopt A Pet: Bella!

Happy Meow Monday! Meet our latest kitten Bella.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bella is five months old and full of life. She loves to play and is ready to make someone very, very happy. She's unique because she has a dilute tortoiseshell coat, a trait only female cats can have. Her personality is super playful, but it's important to note that she also has a great temperament. She's the best of both worlds! Bella is at ACCT Philly and is looking for a forever loving home.

Let's help Bella get adopted! For more information about Bella, click here.