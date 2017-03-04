Owners of drive-in theatre opt not to air ‘Beauty and the Beast’ over gay character

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENAGAR, Ala. - The owners of a Alabama drive-in say they are taking a stand over a new Disney film due to the studio's first openly-gay character.

The post to the Henagar Drive-in Theatre's Facebook page points out that the drive-in has new owners as of December - and hose new owners have changed their criteria for what they will show on the big screen.

"If we can not take our 11 year old granddaughter and 8 year old grandson to see a movie we have no business watching it," states the post. "If I can't sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by me then we have no business showing it."

Beauty and the Beast Director Bill Condon describes the character as "somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston."

The drive-in owners also say the movie's producer has alluded to "a surprise for same-sex couples." They say they understand some may be upset with their decision. However, they conclude their note saying:

We are first and foremost Christians. We will not compromise on what the Bible teaches. We will continue to show family oriented films so you can feel free to come watch wholesome movies without worrying about sex, nudity, homosexuality and foul language. Thank you for your support.

The post has over 1,000 shares and over 900 comments. A majority of those comments were positive, with most agreeing that Christians need to take a stand for what is right. Others state that the drive-in had lost their business forever.

Official trailer of live-action "Beauty and the Beast:"