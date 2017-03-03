New Jersey Lottery at the Atlantic City Boat Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you love boats, the place to be this weekend is the Atlantic City Boat Show. It's the Mid-Atlantic's largest boating event where you can see hundreds of new boats and all the latest in marine gear. Tickets are 16 dollars - the show runs through Sunday.

And while you're there, you may want to check out the New Jersey Lottery booth! Lottery officials are promoting their "Power Cruise" game. You get entries for the game using your Powerball tickets.

You can always catch live New Jersey Lottery drawings every afternoon on PHL17 at 12:59pm and 7:57pm.