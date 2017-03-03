Adopt A Pet: Helen!

Mums & Mutts is back and this week we introduce you to Helen!

Helen, aka the Queen Bee, is a Pitt mix from Street Tails Animal Rescue. At just three years old, Helen is completely deaf but that doesn't stop her from getting along great with everyone. She also knows sign language commands! Helen loves to stay active and snuggle in her diva ways. At the shelter, she goes on frequent runs and anyone will tell you she will be the most loyal and loving dog you will ever own. Helen has been at the shelter for over five hundred days and looking for that forever loving home.

Let's get Helen adopted! For more information about Helen, click here.