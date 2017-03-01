Weekend Philler Episode 18

Posted 10:28 AM, March 1, 2017, by , Updated at 10:38AM, March 1, 2017

In this episode of Weekend Philler we uncover the brand new Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion to see what crawls out, do the Broad Street Run in one minute, debate age old comic questions and Brave New Worlds Comics, go on a "ride along" with House Paws Veterinary, do some light petting with the small animals at the petting zoo, find out why School of Rock in Cherry Hill needs our help and go back in time with the 1990s Kid Time News. Wow, that's an action packed half hour.   Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.

Here are the clips:

If you love “the Philler” let us know!  Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or PHL17’s Facebook.

For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

What is Weekend Philler?  Glad you asked

 

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s