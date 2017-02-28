Did you know March is National Frozen Food Month? Many local grocery stores will be featuring special prices and promotions on their latest frozen products.

"There are over 3,000 options in your freezer aisle for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and desserts. There is something for everyone whether you are vegetarian, organic, gluten-free, or want an ethnic choice.

People are starting to realize that it is real food, but just happens to be frozen. Some of the innovations I'm seeing are product development. They're really aligning with the health and food trends, so it really is a foodie paradise in your freezer aisle these days.

Freezing technology is state of the art right now. They're doing a lot of flash freezing and when I think of my freezer I think of it as an extension of my pantry. Some of the things I put together for breakfast are super quick...breakfast sandwiches, smoothies. Dinner, three ingredients I pull out when I come running in the door. This is my favorites a roasted vegetable, chicken primavera. It tastes homemade like you are cooking from scratch, but it only takes 20 minutes. Everybody loves it. Party time, you have your meatballs, your taquitos, your Chinese pot stickers.

What is really great in honor of March Frozen Food Month is the National Frozen And Refrigerated Food Association is sponsoring a sweepstakes where you can enter for $5,000, which can buy a lot of frozen food.

