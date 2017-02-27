Did you know Philadelphia is home to the largest collection of living arthropods? You can check them out, along with a 7,000 square foot butterfly exhibit, at the Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion!

The Insectarium is a hidden gem in the Northeast section of Philadelphia. What started off as a facility for bug extermination is now an exciting and informative museum for children and adults alike! You can find the world's largest centipede, the world's largest millipede, tarantulas, scorpions, and so much more.

But what makes this place special is that it is home to one of the largest butterfly pavilions you will find in the country. Become a part of the 75-80 degree atmosphere and observe butterflies flying, feeding, and frolicking in their (almost) natural habitat.

For more information or to plan your trip, go to http://www.phillybutterflypavilion.com.