Get Heart Smart for America Heart Month

February is American Heart Month and it’s a great time to get heart smart. There are about 5.7 million Americans living with heart failure- half of them women. Heres some of the warning signs that you should be aware of.

Ever second of every day one new person is diagnosed with heart failure. Research shows women experience different symptoms of the diseases than men do.

Women often get depressed with this disease even more than men, and so they need to have emotional support.

Heart disease expert Dr.Eileen Hsich says it's important to know who's most at risk for heart failure.

The people who are most at risk are those that have those risk factors- the high blood pressure, the diabetes, and the risk factors for a heart attack.

Don't let your heart fail you. Knowing the warning signs could save your life.

Firmness of breath and cough are the number one. You can get leg swelling, but like swelling alone has many different causes so leg swelling with shortness of breath should raise concern.

Open communication with your doctor is critical because there are new treatment options available for managing heart failure.

For years we just had the same drugs and now we finally we have two new drugs that were FDA approved and have been incorporated into our guidelines.

For more information go to womenheart.org.