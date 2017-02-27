‘Biggest Loser’ trainer, host suffers heart attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK-- Bob Harper, the longtime trainer on the weight loss show "The Biggest Loser," has suffered a heart attack.

Harper told TMZ he was working out at a gym in New York City when he collapsed two weeks ago. Another gym patron, who is a doctor, administrated CPR to save his life.

According to TMZ, the 51-year-old was unconscious for two days and stayed in the hospital for more than a week. Harper said genetics played a huge role in his cardiac event. His mother passed away from a heart attack.

Harper has appeared on "The Biggest Loser" as a personal trainer since the show began in 2004. In 2015, he took over as host for Alison Sweeney.