Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT LAUREL, Nj -- Dr Lisa Aumiller and her staff take the hassle out of veterinary service by treating your pet in your home. Their pricing is really competitive but most of all, they are really nice people as Weekend Philler learned on our "ride along" with some vets and some techs.

By: Tony Romeo / Weekend Philler Producer/Host

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @tonyromeo , follow me on Facebook or send me an email. As always, thanks for the tip!