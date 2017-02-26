French Bulldog Rescue Network Kissing Booth on Weekend Philler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAGNOLIA, NJ -- Once a year the good folks at the French Bulldog Rescue Network hold a kissing booth to raise funds and awareness for the lovable "Frenchies" as the cool kids call the breed. The breed is very popular, but not without its problems, so that means lots of French Bulldogs need help.

That's where the French Bulldog Rescue Network comes in. You can learn more about them and the important work they do all year around by following the FBRN on Facebook.

By: Tony Romeo / Weekend Philler Producer/Host

