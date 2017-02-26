Brave New Worlds

Posted 12:01 AM, February 26, 2017, by , Updated at 08:59AM, February 26, 2017

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Old City Philadelphia is known for its historic landmarks, museums, galleries, and indie shops. Brave New Worlds is an Old City shop that offers a treasure trove of comics, games, superhero memorabilia and more. We caught up with store Managers, Rob LeFevre and Brian Johnson, to find out more about how the store got its start and to hear more about all of the awesome stuff they have there. The store is located near the corner of 2nd and Arch Street. For those in the suburbs, you may be interested in checking out their second location in Willow Grove, PA.

While we were there, we got Rob's perspective on an age old question...

 

