Entertaining For The Academy Awards

Hosting an Academy Awards party this weekend? Chef and cooking show host Kelsey Nixon has all the latest tips.

"Well we have the Academy Awards this weekend and there's no better way to do it then Hors D'oeuvre. I'm going to share some of my favorite recipes on crackers. I love Dare Crackers, crackers for everyone and they put great ingredients in their products.

So first up I have a nice elegant steak bite with a cilantro lime aioli and pickled onion jalapeno that goes on top. So it's really rich, you have the creaminess and that acidic bright finish with the pickle onions it's just fantastic. Then I also got a really sweet bite as well this is on a rich buttery Cabaret Cracker. It's cinnamon, sugar, mascarpone or cream cheese so you sweeten it up a bit. Then you finish it off with a fresh fruit salsa with honey crisp apples, pears, pomegranate seeds and finally a little lemon juice and lemon zest to give it a bright finish. This is the only that's going to look as good as it taste.

And after we got our savvy and our sweet we kind have a classic here a caprice bite. So I'm using a bread original gluten cracker with flacks. This is great for any of your guest who may have dietary needs or restrictions. But a little fresh mozzarella with a tomato basil relish. Got tomatoes that are in balsamic vinegar, pesto, a little fresh garlic allow that to marinate, put that on top of the mozzarella with a fresh basil leaf and people are going to love it."

So what about if we are entertaining this weekend. What tips do you have?

"So entertaining for this weekend my best tip is to think about that now. Start planning your menu now. These would be great recipes to include in your menu. You can get all the recipes at darefoods.com. But do that now, set your shopping list and if your really looking for a challenge maybe try incorporating the best pictures of actor/actress into little funny puns to incorporate with your recipe. All these recipes are at darefoods.com. There great for this weekend and start planning those menu now."