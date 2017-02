Mums & Mutts is back and this week we introduce you to Rocky!

Rocky is a five-year-old Chihuahua that was found as a stray on the streets. He's very calm, sweet and loves to be cuddled and held. He is also neutered, up to date on shots and microchipped. The little guy is great with other dogs and would do well in a family with older children.

For more information on adopting Rocky or other great pets head over to Savedme.org.