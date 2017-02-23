The Best In Toys From The New York Toy Fair

The Annual New York Toy Fair is the best place to see the hottest trends and toys in the industry. Whether your child is in to building, collectibles or even coding the New York Toy Fair had it all. We were able to talk with toy and trend expert, Reyne Rice, about the best toy trends at the fair from this week.

"Well let's start with Lego, they continue to innovate toys for younger kids. The Lego Duplo Bat Cave Challenge let's batman fans be their favorite super heroes and drive the bat mobile and bat cycle as they look for the joker and poison ivy. Create fun, action scenes using the Lego Duplo brick set, are two times the size of a classic brick, to accommodate smaller hands and help develop motor skills.

Klutz has new titles in their book based activities kits including, "Lego Make Your Own Movie." Bring your favorite Lego mini figures to life with this beginner guide to stop motion animation. Create short, funny clips on a phone or tablet using six backgrounds and thirty-six Lego elements.

A follow-up to the best selling Sew Mini Treats, is the Sew Mini Animals that let you stitch and stuff an assortment of fuzzy animals from felt.

Kid's can also have fun with giant volcano with T-Rex from Schleicher Dinosaurs Play World. Press the skull to release the stalactites, set the dinosaur trap or hit the large stone to see the fossil puzzle erupt from the side of the volcano. This play set encourages your child to explore the exciting world of dinosaurs, with over thirty additional dinosaurs to collect....continuing the collectability trend, Whiffer Sniffers have become the it toy for kids who collect. The new series four will be introduced this year introducing, Sour Saul, Mabye Minty and it lets kids clip to their back pack or sports bag. And they smell like everything, from popcorn to jellybeans. Or they can take a chance with a mystery package and find a rare special edition character.

Celebrating it's 20th anniversary this year, Areomax toys brings imagination to life. They have get real gear, my first career gear tops and accessories and they let kids pretend to be firefighters, astronaut chefs and more. And pretend play really inspires kids to dream big and helps to build self esteem in their developmental years. So Chandler Areomax is known for their quality and durability, along with an affordable price."

