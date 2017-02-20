Weekend Philler Episode 17

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this episode of Weekend Philler we kiss some French Bulldogs at a Kissing Booth to benefit the French Bulldog Rescue Network, run in our unmentionables at Cupid's Undie Run, stop in for some weird science with the Wagner Free Institute of Science, snake rattle and roll at the Reptile Show, get fresh at Cap Swag Custom Apparel, brace ourselves for the return of Peter Cheeseman and have a craft beer for the road with Spellbound Brewing. Wow, that's an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.

