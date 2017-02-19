Cupid’s Undie Run on Weekend Philler

Posted 8:20 AM, February 19, 2017, by , Updated at 10:28AM, February 19, 2017

PHILADELPHIA -- This "brief race" is one of my favorites and I have been covering the Cupid's Undie Run since it started.  Dan and Sandy Frenia, as they will tell you, are not event planners, but they have been able to make this event bigger and bigger each year.  They are the nicest people you could ask to meet and for them, the battle for NF and Children's Tumors is personal. With their leadership, Philadelphia has emerged as the 3rd leading city among fundraising of the 50 plus cities that hold the event each year.

By: Tony Romeo / Weekend Philler Producer/Host
