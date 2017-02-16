IN FOCUS: Heart Disease

On “In Focus” with host Jennifer Lewis-Hall, we focus on heart disease and ways to be heart healthy with experts promoting awareness with the American Heart Association.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 610,000 people die of heart disease in the United States every year. That’s 1 in every 4 deaths. Jennifer’s guests include Dr. Leandro Slipczuk, who is a cardiologist at Einstein Healthcare Network. He speaks about heart disease, heart attack and stroke as well as important warning signs. He shares the different types of symptoms that women can experience during a heart attack.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Survivor Alanna Gardner joins us as well to share her amazing story. Alanna was a healthy and active young woman in graduate school training for the Broad St Run. She had a heart attack and a sudden cardiac arrest while running the race. Alanna speaks about how her lifestyle has changed and how she’s become a heart healthy advocate. Jennifer’s third guest joins us with food our hearts love. Dietitian Megan Ramaika works at Crozier-Keystone Health System. She talks about standard recommendations for sodium, lean protein and other items. And, she shares her recipe for heart healthy smoothies and healthy desserts. “In Focus” airs Saturday mornings at 6:30 and 11:30 on PHL17.