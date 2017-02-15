× ‘Crime Watch Daily’ Host Chris Hansen visits PHL17

Crime Watch Daily host Chris Hansen stopped by PHL17 studio to talk about their latest investigation, social media’s role in their show and their success in solving crimes.

Hansen takes his viewers into the crime and exposes them to the scenery and audio that they usually wouldn't hear during a crime. With the support of surveillance video in their latest investigation, Hansen's team was able to publicize in two hundred and eight cities across America. Through publicizing the surveillance video, police have been able to dig deeper into their investigation on this crime. Social media always plays a key component in revealing a criminal as people are always tweeting and posting to the Crime Watch Daily Page.

